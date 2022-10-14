Skip to Content
-
S43E201Fri, Oct 14, 2022
Hip-Hop world pushes back against lyrics being used in court; 'Fat Joe,' 'E-40' discuss legislation to end use of rap lyrics in court
NR | 10.14.22 | 18:43 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

NightlineOctober 2022Fri, Oct 14, 2022