Monday, Oct 24, 2022 Weinstein, Masterson trials mark latest watershed moments in the MeToo movement; 'Alaska Daily' stars chat about tackling real world injustices

Friday, Oct 21, 2022 Police in southern California thought they caught the man responsible for killing his wife and dumping her body, but before his trial Peter Chadwick goes on the lam.

Thursday, Oct 20, 2022 What’s behind your ethically certified coffee?; Dwayne Johnson talks about going rogue in latest DC film; Taylor Swift drops her tenth studio album, ‘Midnights’

Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022 The spooky history of ‘The Watcher’ town; Director and actor Kevin Smith talks health, friendship and getting older

Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022 Actor Danny Masterson faces three multiple rape charges in court; Chelsea Manning details the hardships she has overcome in new memoir

Monday, Oct 17, 2022 Hawaii families say they got sick from Navy fuel leak; 'Mad Honey' authors speak about new best-selling novel

Friday, Oct 14, 2022 Hip-Hop world pushes back against lyrics being used in court; 'Fat Joe,' 'E-40' discuss legislation to end use of rap lyrics in court

Thursday, Oct 13, 2022 Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump; School shooting survivors open up nearly 25 years later; Americans captured in Ukraine speak out

Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022 Alex Jones ordered to pay nearly a billion dollars to Sandy Hook families; Ukrainians brace for Russian retaliation

Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022 GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker claims ex-girlfriend is lying about abortion; Actress Geena Davis on her new memoir 'Dying of Politeness'

Monday, Oct 10, 2022 Pennsylvania voters prepare for a decisive election in a swing state; Prime Playlist: O.A.R says 'no matter where we play, we'll bring the same energy'

Friday, Oct 07, 2022 Gisele, Tom Brady reportedly hire divorce lawyers; Top Latina comedians spark pride in stand-up scene

Thursday, Oct 06, 2022 Families share their struggles in post Roe America; Huma Abedin reflects on life in the political spotlight and her personal struggles

Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022 Alec Baldwin, 'Rust' producers announce settlement with Halyna Hutchins' family; Daughter of 'hero' Uvalde teacher speaks about mother's sacrifice

Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022 Constance Wu speaks out about personal struggles, allegations of sexual harassment; Herschel Walker denies allegation of paying for abortion

