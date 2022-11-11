S43E221Fri, Nov 11, 2022
Michelle Obama talks new book; Behind the scenes of Broadway musical 'KPOP'; The historic legacy of the Montford Point Marines
NR | 11.11.22 | 18:35 | CC
18:30
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022Vacationers tragically die by carbon monoxide poisoning; Polar bears’ changing habitat shows impacts of climate change; "Weird Al" Yankovic’s biopic is as weird and wacky as the singer himselfNR
18:11
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022Division and surprises in midterm elections; The 24-year-old trying to bring conservatives into the environmental movementNR
13:50
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022Election night 2022; Powerhouse roundtable with Donna Brazile and Chris ChristieNR
17:53
Monday, Nov 07, 2022Future of abortion rights on the ballot in Michigan; Aaron Carter dies at 34, authorities investigating cause; Stand Up For Heroes 2022 Bob Woodruff FoundationNR
18:40
Friday, Nov 04, 2022Fyre Festival organizer speaks out after prison release; Black Panther returns with a new, action-filled, racially inclusive flick; Charlie Puth gives an inside look into his creative sparkNR
18:44
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022Targeted election workers discuss living in fear over the 'big lie'; Selena Gomez opens up about battle with bipolar disorderNR
17:47
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022Takeoff murder becomes latest high-profile hip-hop slaying; Vacationing into the unknown becomes newest travel trendNR
18:34
Wednesday, Nov 02, 20222nd Hershel Walker accuser speaks out; Chadwick Boseman's widow reflects on late husband's legacyNR