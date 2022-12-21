18:49

Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022 Number of LGBT-led holiday rom-coms grow despite detractors; ‘& Juliet’ on Broadway puts news spin on Shakespeare’s famous love story

Monday, Dec 19, 2022 Mom fights for answers about son found dead after leaving NYC gay bar; Kumail Nanjiani stars as Chippendales founder in new Hulu drama

Friday, Dec 16, 2022 Nikki Addimando Case Puts Spotlight on Criminalization of Domestic Violence Survivors; Audra McDonald returns to Broadway in ‘Ohio State Murders’

Thursday, Dec 15, 2022 Inside the 'Narco slaves' working in illegal pot farms; A deep dive into the magic of "Avatar: The Way of Water"

Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022 Gun violence survivors find support in Everytown Survivor Network; Sneak peek inside ‘Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration’ on ABC; Social media star Stephen 'tWitch' Boss dead at age 40

Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022 Inside the downfall of cryptocurrency titan Sam Bankman-Fried; Founders of Eastside Golf made their dreams come true.

Monday, Dec 12, 2022 FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas; Adult survivors of alleged sexual abuse get a chance at having their day in court; Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release their new docuseries.

Friday, Dec 09, 2022 The dark side of illegal buttock injections; Neil Diamond musical 'A Beautiful Noise' opens on Broadway.

Thursday, Dec 08, 2022 Britney Griner freed from Russian custody; Kickin’ it behind the scenes with Radio City Rockettes; Celine Dion reveals reason she's postponing her upcoming tour.

Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022 What happened to Shanquella Robinson?; John Leguizamo on his latest role in Christmas dark comedy “Violent Night”

Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022 Georgia's Senate seat remains blue; The growing problem of teenage gambling addiction; “No Barriers” helps people with mental and physical difficulties achieve their goals

Monday, Dec 05, 2022 Final push towards finish line in Georgia Senate race runoff; “Lowballed” documentary investigates alleged home appraisal bias; Remembering iconic actress Kirstie Alley

Friday, Dec 02, 2022 Inside Team USA's World Cup journey; Rescued cruise passenger speaks out about falling overboard; A Philly Christmas Special

