S43E252Thu, Dec 29, 2022
Taylor Swift's Ticketmaster disaster; Destination unknown: Where's your next vacation?; Remembering Pele
NR | 12.29.22 | 19:11 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
18:26
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022Christopher Dunn’s fight for freedom; 'Hiplet' welcomes those not always embraced by traditional balletNR
19:00
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022Flying fiasco; The dark side of illegal buttock injections.NR
18:46
Monday, Dec 26, 2022Blizzard of the century; 'Recess Therapy' gives internet wholesome relief from world's woes.NR
18:53
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022Brutal cold blast, winter storm threatens holiday travel; 'The Piano Lesson' returns to Broadway with all-star castNR
19:16
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022Two Ukrainian women recount horror of being raped by Russian soldiers; Stanley Tucci discusses Whitney Houston biopic, ‘Searching for Italy’ and his healthNR
18:49
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022Number of LGBT-led holiday rom-coms grow despite detractors; ‘& Juliet’ on Broadway puts news spin on Shakespeare’s famous love storyNR
18:25
Monday, Dec 19, 2022Mom fights for answers about son found dead after leaving NYC gay bar; Kumail Nanjiani stars as Chippendales founder in new Hulu dramaNR
18:37
Friday, Dec 16, 2022Nikki Addimando Case Puts Spotlight on Criminalization of Domestic Violence Survivors; Audra McDonald returns to Broadway in ‘Ohio State Murders’NR
18:40
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022Inside the 'Narco slaves' working in illegal pot farms; A deep dive into the magic of "Avatar: The Way of Water"NR
18:33
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022Gun violence survivors find support in Everytown Survivor Network; Sneak peek inside ‘Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration’ on ABC; Social media star Stephen 'tWitch' Boss dead at age 40NR
18:30
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022Inside the downfall of cryptocurrency titan Sam Bankman-Fried; Founders of Eastside Golf made their dreams come true.NR
18:31
Monday, Dec 12, 2022FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas; Adult survivors of alleged sexual abuse get a chance at having their day in court; Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release their new docuseries.NR
18:40
Friday, Dec 09, 2022The dark side of illegal buttock injections; Neil Diamond musical 'A Beautiful Noise' opens on Broadway.NR
17:47
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022Britney Griner freed from Russian custody; Kickin’ it behind the scenes with Radio City Rockettes; Celine Dion reveals reason she's postponing her upcoming tour.NR
18:07
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022What happened to Shanquella Robinson?; John Leguizamo on his latest role in Christmas dark comedy “Violent Night”NR
18:34
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022Georgia's Senate seat remains blue; The growing problem of teenage gambling addiction; “No Barriers” helps people with mental and physical difficulties achieve their goalsNR
18:41
Monday, Dec 05, 2022Final push towards finish line in Georgia Senate race runoff; “Lowballed” documentary investigates alleged home appraisal bias; Remembering iconic actress Kirstie AlleyNR
18:43
Friday, Dec 02, 2022Inside Team USA's World Cup journey; Rescued cruise passenger speaks out about falling overboard; A Philly Christmas SpecialNR
18:33
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022Taylor Swift's Ticketmaster disaster; FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried opens up about crypto collapse; Viral: A world without AIDS – Beyonce’s mother and her ‘Uncle Johnny’NR