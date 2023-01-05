S44E4Thu, Jan 5, 2023
Suspect in Idaho murders returns West to face charges; Damar Hamlin showing progress after on field cardiac arrest
NR | 01.05.23 | 18:28 | CC
18:15
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023NFL player Damar Hamlin ‘moving in a positive direction’ after cardiac arrest; ‘Varsity Blues’ mastermind Rick Singer sentenced in college admissions schemeNR
18:11
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023Suspect in Idaho murders makes first court appearance; George Santos’ work, education lies shroud House winNR
18:21
Monday, Jan 02, 2023NFL player suffers cardiac arrest during game; Adopted man learns he was stolen from birth mom in Chile; Man stolen from birth using DNA kits to help fellow adopteesNR