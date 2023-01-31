18:42

Monday, Jan 30, 2023 Investigators probe more officers, EMTs in Tyre Nichols' death; Jinger Duggar Vuolo says she breaks free from her strict upbringing

18:38

Friday, Jan 27, 2023 Justice for Tyre Nichols; Life of Tyre Nichols is tragically cut short at the hands of police

18:56

Thursday, Jan 26, 2023 Officers charged in Tyre Nichols death; The year that crypto broke: How trillions of dollars were lost; Linsey Davis takes a look at the "big ways" we're the same in new kid's book

18:02

Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023 NY AG investigating MSG for use of facial recognition to ban attendees; 'The 1619 Project' takes a look at slavery's lasting effects; Paris Hilton announces birth of first child

19:14

Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023 2 California communities reeling after back-to-back mass shootings; Taylor Swift Ticketmaster drama takes center stage on Capitol Hill; Oscar Firsts

18:47

Monday, Jan 23, 2023 Monterey mass shooting leaves AAPI community stunned; Man who disarmed Monterey shooter opens up

19:20

Friday, Jan 20, 2023 'What the little girl saw' Part 1: Police find bloody murder scene; 'What the little girl saw' Part 2: Suspect opens up

19:07

Thursday, Jan 19, 2023 Alec Baldwin, ‘Rust’ armorer to be charged with involuntary manslaughter; Kristin Chenoweth shares what inspired her new book; Real Housewives star Jennifer Shah sentenced to prison

18:48

Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023 Mom believes Apple AirTag led to son’s murder amid mounting safety concerns; One family’s story of courage and survival chronicled in new documentary

18:21

Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023 The Chrisleys begin prison sentences for fraud, tax evasion; 'Talking' pets make a big splash on social media

18:25

Monday, Jan 16, 2023 Biden faces mounting scrutiny, political fallout over classified docs; Meet the 12-year-old star behind the unsettling persona of ‘M3GAN’; New milestone for Capt. Chesley ‘Sully’ Sullenberger

18:22

Friday, Jan 13, 2023 'Horror in Idaho:' Friends, family of victims speak out; Chelsea Handler gives an inside look at her 'Revolution'

19:06

Thursday, Jan 12, 2023 Lisa Marie Presley dead at 54; School shooting raises new questions about gun safety

18:08

Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023 Why thousands of nurses in NYC are striking; ‘Property Brothers’ share advice amid changing real estate market

18:52

Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023 Andrew Tate's arrest shines a light on toxic masculinity; Gabby Giffords says she’s ‘optimistic’ about work to curb gun violence; NBA teammates advocate for mental health issues

19:20

Monday, Jan 09, 2023 Prince Harry opens up: Part 1- Royal rift; Prince Harry opens up: Part 2- Royal fallout

18:28

Friday, Jan 06, 2023 Kevin McCarthy elected US Speaker of the House; ‘Real Housewives’ star Jennifer Shah sentenced in telemarketing scheme

18:28

Thursday, Jan 05, 2023 Suspect in Idaho murders returns West to face charges; Damar Hamlin showing progress after on field cardiac arrest

18:15