S44E39Thu, Feb 23, 2023
One year under siege in Ukraine, Part 1: Children of the war; Ukraine marks one year of war, Part 2: In their own words
NR | 02.23.23 | 19:17 | CC
18:48
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023High demand for diabetes drugs leading to critical disparities for patients; Media stars reunite to honor first Black-owned TV stationNR
18:55
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023New Hulu doc explores use of rap lyrics as criminal evidence; Penn Badgley’s remarks reignite debate over onscreen intimacyNR
19:07
Monday, Feb 20, 2023Teen's death puts spotlight on escalating bullying trends; Jane Lynch returns to 'Party Down' after a decade waitNR
17:53
Friday, Feb 17, 2023Jen Shah offers mea culpa before prison sentence; Chef Marcus Samuelsson on food and activism; Olivia Newton-John’s final musical performance with music legend Dolly PartonNR
19:04
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023Tensions high as Alex Murdaugh case continues; Horatio Sanz sexual abuse accuser speaks out; Lawrence Ray victim opens upNR
19:07
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023Ohio residents sound off on fears after derailment; Elizabeth Smart looks back at her dramatic rescue; Raquel Welch, iconic actress, model, dead at 82NR
19:10
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023Michigan State campus on edge following shooting; Uvalde 365: Crisis of Command; Jay Shetty dishes out love hacksNR
19:11
Monday, Feb 13, 2023Deadly mass shooting at Michigan State University; Pam Smart speaks out before high stakes hearing; Damar Hamlin opens up about surviving on field scareNR
18:22
Friday, Feb 10, 2023Searching beyond hope after devastating earthquake; Earthquake devastation, the latest from Turkey, SyriaNR
19:06
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023Super Bowl QB reflects on historic moment for Black players; The Jonas Brothers talk new album and two decades of stardom; First Chicana indigenous woman to be named marquee artist for the Super BowlNR
19:04
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023Lawrence Ray victims speak out; LeBron James crowned new NBA all-time scoring king; Madonna claps back against ageism, misogynyNR
18:37
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023Tyre Nichols' Family Watches Biden Deliver State of Union Address; Chris Christie, Donna Brazile discuss State of the UnionNR
19:23
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023Moms take on Snapchat over teen fentanyl deathsNR
19:00
Friday, Feb 03, 2023‘Kill or Be Killed?’ Part 1: The investigation; ‘Kill or Be Killed?’ Part 2: The trialNR
18:48
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023Football City, USA: Inside the town that churns out NFL players; Anna Kendrick gets personal in new drama; Boris Johnson praises US for role in Ukraine Russia conflictNR
18:32
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023A life cut short, remembering Tyre Nichols as he is laid to rest; Jason Segel, Brett Goldstein talk about 'shrinking' for new show; Segregation on the Las Vegas StripNR