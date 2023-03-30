S44E64Thu, Mar 30, 2023
Donald Trump indicted by grand jury; Political experts discuss Trump indictment
NR | 03.30.23 | 16:53 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
18:56
Wednesday, Mar 29, 2023Tennessee LGBTQ community braces for public drag ban; Starbucks workers take union fight to Capitol Hill; Jeremy Renner discusses recovering from life-threatening injuriesNR
19:03
Tuesday, Mar 28, 2023Nashville shooting suspect legally bought guns: Cops; Whitney Houston’s family reflect on her new album, legacyNR
19:05
Monday, Mar 27, 2023Shooting at The Covenant School; Mississippi towns destroyed as violent tornado rips through region; Taylor Swift fans take Ticketmaster fiasco to courtNR
19:00
Friday, Mar 24, 2023Gwyneth Paltrow testifies in ski crash case; 'Recess Therapy' gives internet wholesome relief from world's woesNR
18:42
Thursday, Mar 23, 2023Congress grills TikTok CEO as app faces possible US ban; Man says he formed romantic attachment with AI chatbot — and he's not aloneNR
18:19
Wednesday, Mar 22, 2023Murdaugh case raises new questions on 2015 murder; Miami crime jump has tourists, residents on edge; Ranch flavored ice cream goes viralNR
19:03
Tuesday, Mar 21, 2023The hunt for COVID's origins continues, three years into the pandemic; How Zach Braff's own struggle with grief inspired 'A Good Person'NR
19:11
Monday, Mar 20, 2023Iraq 20 years later: 3 vets reflect on the war they fought; Iraq 20 years later: Petraeus weighs inNR
18:56
Friday, Mar 17, 2023Implant removal patients talk candidly about surgeries; Tone Death: Loss & Hip-HopNR
19:10
Thursday, Mar 16, 2023Exclusive: Inside the mind behind ChatGPT; Selena Gomez pushes back on body shaming attacks; Paris Hilton in her own wordsNR
19:09
Wednesday, Mar 15, 2023Federal judge weighs FDA abortion pill case that may restrict access nationwide; Olympic runner Kara Goucher speaks out about coach's alleged sexual assaultNR
19:00
Tuesday, Mar 14, 2023Paris Hilton takes back her story; Uvalde moms find strength in shared griefNR
19:02
Monday, Mar 13, 2023‘Everything Everywhere’ dominates history-making Oscars; US government seized the assets of two failing banks; Christina Ricci ‘can’t wait’ to see reaction to 2nd season of ‘Yellowjackets’NR
19:08
Friday, Mar 10, 2023Kristin Smart's killer sentenced; Who's going to win big on Oscar night?NR
18:55
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023Why George Santos and other public figures lie; Inside Imagine Dragons’ meteoric rise to fameNR
19:14
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023String of air scares prompts federal probe; Adam Lambert brings the 'High Drama'; India’s Holi festival of colorNR
19:08
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023Brazen kidnapping of 4 Americans who crossed into Mexico from Texas; Hair straightening products subject of federal lawsuit; Sarah Ferguson reflects on new book, new era of the Royal familyNR
18:58
Monday, Mar 06, 2023Chris Rock strikes back with comedy one year after infamous Oscars slap; Researchers warn of social media overuse among kidsNR
18:42
Friday, Mar 03, 2023Tom Giardi arraigned on federal fraud charges; Tom Sizemore dead at 61; Coco Rocha looks to guide new models with boot campNR