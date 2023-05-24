S44E102Tue, May 23, 2023
Inside America's plastic bag recycling problem; New documentary on Donna Summer pulls back curtain on disco icon’s life
TV-PG | 05.24.23 | 19:19 | CC
19:14
Monday, May 22, 2023Texas abortion plaintiffs speak out about health dangers they say they experienced; Rick Allen opens up following brutal attackTV-PG
19:09
Friday, May 19, 2023Family holds funeral for Jordan Neely as activists demand change; Survivors of famed 1972 Uruguay plane crash recount harrowing fight to surviveTV-PG
19:10
Thursday, May 18, 2023Inside the world of 'mom-fluencers'; Halle Bailey ready to make her mark in Disney historyTV-PG
18:54
Wednesday, May 17, 2023Harry and Meghan pursued by paparazzi in NYC; Experts sound alarm on rising rates of eating disordersTV-PG
18:39
Tuesday, May 16, 2023Suzanne Morphew's husband speaks out over being charged in her alleged death; Lala Kent on Vanderpump Rules, 'Scandoval,' activismTV-PG
19:25
Monday, May 15, 2023Buffalo massacre 1 year later, Part 1: A community in mourning; Buffalo massacre 1 year later, Part 2: Confronting hate with activismTV-PG
19:00
Friday, May 12, 2023Daniel Penny faces up to 15 years behind bars; Buff Enough: Liver King, steroids and the male body image; On screen, off screen it's all about family for LudacrisTV-PG
19:15
Thursday, May 11, 2023Border crisis: Title 42 ends; New documentary 'Anxious Nation' pulls back curtain on children's mental health; Family of 6-year-old who shot teacher break their silenceTV-PG
18:32
Wednesday, May 10, 2023Defiant George Santos pleads not guilty to fed charges; Inside the puppy prep for the Westminister's dog showTV-PG
19:17
Wednesday, May 10, 2023Uncertainty looms ahead of Title 42 expiration; Hip hop trailblazers Salt-N-Pepa open up about their life and legacyTV-PG
19:22
Tuesday, May 09, 2023Texas mall shooting survivors recount fleeing for lives; E. Jean Carroll rape case against Trump winds downTV-PG
18:40
Friday, May 05, 2023UK prepares for coronation of King Charles III; Steve Aoki opens up about latest tour: 'I hate the complacent life'TV-PG
19:15
Thursday, May 04, 2023Proud Boys' ex-leader guilty in Jan. 6 role; 'Drill Rap:' The rise of hip hop’s most violent subgenreTV-PG
18:33
Wednesday, May 03, 2023Parents of teen who took own life speak after school says it ‘fell tragically short'; Minka Kelly says she hopes people will 'feel seen' reading her new memoirTV-PG
18:59
Tuesday, May 02, 2023Writer's strike puts Hollywood in costly limbo; Anne Frank's guardian angel gets spotlight in new miniseriesTV-PG
18:36
Monday, May 01, 2023Weight loss patients eagerly await Ozempic, Mounjaro FDA update; Deborah Roberts shares how her favorite teachers made a deep impact; Stars shine at Met GalaTV-PG