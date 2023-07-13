Skip to Content
S44E138Thu, Jul 13, 2023
Identity Denied: Trans in America; Across the country transgender teens like Aiden Pace say their true selves are under attack from laws that prevent minors from getting gender affirming care
TV-PG | 07.13.23 | 19:19 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

NightlineJuly 2023Thu, Jul 13, 2023