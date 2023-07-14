19:19

Thursday, Jul 13, 2023 Identity Denied: Trans in America; Across the country transgender teens like Aiden Pace say their true selves are under attack from laws that prevent minors from getting gender affirming care

19:07

Wednesday, Jul 12, 2023 Many deported U.S. veterans hope for path to citizenship; Jason Derulo shares his 'Rules for Living Your Dream'

18:34

Tuesday, Jul 11, 2023 Evan Gershkovich's parents hold out hope for safe return; Matilda Djerf’s Scandinavian style breaks through with Gen Z; Detroit jury reaches verdict in Aretha Franklin estate battle

18:51

Monday, Jul 10, 2023 Experts call for more nuance in how people view orcas; Musical talent runs deep in family of 12 whose street performances have gone viral

18:49

Friday, Jul 07, 2023 The rise and fall of Ashley Madison, the infamous website promoting infidelity; Halle Bailey ready to make her mark in Disney history

18:25

Thursday, Jul 06, 2023 Mom targeted by alleged AI voice scam that falsely claimed daughter was kidnapped; Couldn’t Help But Wonder: 25 Years of Sex and the City

19:06

Wednesday, Jul 05, 2023 Native Hawaiians are being priced out of paradise; Blac Chyna opens up about undoing cosmetic work amid rise in explant surgery

18:44