S44E141Tue, Jul 18, 2023
San Francisco community aims for turnaround as it deals with compounding woes; Christopher Nolan breaks down one of the most highly anticipated films of year
TV-PG | 07.18.23 | 18:59 | CC
19:15
Monday, Jul 17, 2023Inside detectives' big break in the Gilgo Beach murders; SAG-AFTRA strikes puts spotlight on diminishing actor residualsTV-PG
19:06
Friday, Jul 14, 2023Van Houten, 73, was released from prison Tuesday, many years after California's parole board first recommended her release.TV-PG
19:19
Thursday, Jul 13, 2023Identity Denied: Trans in America; Across the country transgender teens like Aiden Pace say their true selves are under attack from laws that prevent minors from getting gender affirming careTV-PG
19:07
Wednesday, Jul 12, 2023Many deported U.S. veterans hope for path to citizenship; Jason Derulo shares his 'Rules for Living Your Dream'TV-PG
18:34
Tuesday, Jul 11, 2023Evan Gershkovich's parents hold out hope for safe return; Matilda Djerf’s Scandinavian style breaks through with Gen Z; Detroit jury reaches verdict in Aretha Franklin estate battleTV-PG
18:51
Monday, Jul 10, 2023Experts call for more nuance in how people view orcas; Musical talent runs deep in family of 12 whose street performances have gone viralTV-PG
18:49
Friday, Jul 07, 2023The rise and fall of Ashley Madison, the infamous website promoting infidelity; Halle Bailey ready to make her mark in Disney historyTV-PG
18:25
Thursday, Jul 06, 2023Mom targeted by alleged AI voice scam that falsely claimed daughter was kidnapped; Couldn’t Help But Wonder: 25 Years of Sex and the CityTV-PG
19:06
Wednesday, Jul 05, 2023Native Hawaiians are being priced out of paradise; Blac Chyna opens up about undoing cosmetic work amid rise in explant surgeryTV-PG
18:44
Tuesday, Jul 04, 2023College cost crisis deepens as families struggle with tough choices; Jason Mraz looks back at his 'Radical Ride' to stardomTV-PG