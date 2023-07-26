S44E147Wed, Jul 26, 2023
Teacher says 'divisive concepts' law puts students at 'serious disadvantage'; Mermaid enthusiasts dive into the '#mercore' trend
TV-PG | 07.26.23 | 19:22 | CC
19:01
Tuesday, Jul 25, 2023Reality TV star Demi Burnett among growing number of adults living with autism; Bronny James suffers cardiac arrest on courtTV-PG
19:01
Tuesday, Jul 25, 2023Weight loss patients seek more choices over new drugs; US Women's Soccer sets sights on World Cup 'three-peat'TV-PG
19:00
Friday, Jul 21, 2023Barbie: Life in Plastic Part 1: The icon hits the big screen; Barbie: Life in Plastic Part 2: The evolution of an iconic dollTV-PG
19:01
Thursday, Jul 20, 2023Gilgo Beach investigation expands outside New York; Extreme heat threatens Florida's reef, continental US's only coral reef systemTV-PG
18:45
Wednesday, Jul 19, 2023Beyonce fans flock overseas to avoid ticket snags, high concert costs; Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis remembered in new biographyTV-PG
18:59
Tuesday, Jul 18, 2023San Francisco community aims for turnaround as it deals with compounding woes; Christopher Nolan breaks down one of the most highly anticipated films of yearTV-PG
19:15
Monday, Jul 17, 2023Inside detectives' big break in the Gilgo Beach murders; SAG-AFTRA strikes puts spotlight on diminishing actor residualsTV-PG
19:06
Friday, Jul 14, 2023Van Houten, 73, was released from prison Tuesday, many years after California's parole board first recommended her release.TV-PG
19:19
Thursday, Jul 13, 2023Identity Denied: Trans in America; Across the country transgender teens like Aiden Pace say their true selves are under attack from laws that prevent minors from getting gender affirming careTV-PG
19:07
Wednesday, Jul 12, 2023Many deported U.S. veterans hope for path to citizenship; Jason Derulo shares his 'Rules for Living Your Dream'TV-PG
18:34
Tuesday, Jul 11, 2023Evan Gershkovich's parents hold out hope for safe return; Matilda Djerf’s Scandinavian style breaks through with Gen Z; Detroit jury reaches verdict in Aretha Franklin estate battleTV-PG
18:51
Monday, Jul 10, 2023Experts call for more nuance in how people view orcas; Musical talent runs deep in family of 12 whose street performances have gone viralTV-PG
18:49
Friday, Jul 07, 2023The rise and fall of Ashley Madison, the infamous website promoting infidelity; Halle Bailey ready to make her mark in Disney historyTV-PG
18:25
Thursday, Jul 06, 2023Mom targeted by alleged AI voice scam that falsely claimed daughter was kidnapped; Couldn’t Help But Wonder: 25 Years of Sex and the CityTV-PG
19:06
Wednesday, Jul 05, 2023Native Hawaiians are being priced out of paradise; Blac Chyna opens up about undoing cosmetic work amid rise in explant surgeryTV-PG
18:44
Tuesday, Jul 04, 2023College cost crisis deepens as families struggle with tough choices; Jason Mraz looks back at his 'Radical Ride' to stardomTV-PG