Skip to Content
S45E30Fri, Feb 9, 2024
Swifities and NFL fans collide for the biggest night of the year; Player’s tunnel onto NFL field now seen as athlete's red carpet
TV-PG | 02.09.24 | 18:43 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

Out of list
NightlineFebruary 2024Fri, Feb 9, 2024