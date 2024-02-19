Skip to Content
S45E36Mon, Feb 19, 2024
The women and doctors caught in the middle of a post-Roe America; Pregnant Texas woman travels cross-country for abortion care to save her life
TV-PG | 02.19.24 | 18:51 | CC

NightlineFebruary 2024Mon, Feb 19, 2024