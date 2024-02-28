S45E43Wed, Feb 28, 2024
Alabama IVF patients rally against controversial court ruling; 'Shogun' cast talk about bringing Japanese authenticity to FX epic; Remembering legendary comic Richard Lewis
TV-PG | 02.28.24 | 18:41 | CC
- 19:08Tuesday, Feb 27, 2024SeaQuest investigation uncovers dozens of reports of injuries to visitors; Epic sci-fi tale 'Dune' gears up to return to the big screen; Wendy’s to implement dynamic dinner pricingTV-PG
- 18:15Monday, Feb 26, 2024Alabama IVF patients speak out over fear following court decision; Emily Blunt talks about bringing Kitty Oppenheimer to lifeTV-PG
- 18:40Friday, Feb 23, 2024Wendy Williams’ niece speaks out about aunt’s health struggles; Experts warn of rise in phone call scamsTV-PG
- 18:43Thursday, Feb 22, 2024Scott Peterson, the wrong man convicted?; Director discusses turning grandmas' quirks into poignant, documentaryTV-PG
- 18:23Wednesday, Feb 21, 2024More men are heading to Turkey to cure their baldness, but is it safe?; Kelly Rowland talks about latest role in Tyler Perry’s new steamy thrillerTV-PG
- 17:49Tuesday, Feb 20, 2024Momfluencer Ruby Franke sentenced in child abuse case; Bob Woodruff opens up about Arctic expedition with vetsTV-PG
- 18:51Monday, Feb 19, 2024The women and doctors caught in the middle of a post-Roe America; Pregnant Texas woman travels cross-country for abortion care to save her lifeTV-PG
- 18:37Friday, Feb 16, 2024Prince Harry addresses his father's cancer; Trump’s whopping $354 million fine; 'Little Shop of Horrors' stars talk about taking on iconic rolesTV-PG
- 18:59Thursday, Feb 15, 2024Gen Alpha takes over skin care social media scene; Lashana Lynch discusses bringing Bob Marley's widow to the forefrontTV-PG
- 17:31Wednesday, Feb 14, 2024Shooting erupts during Chiefs Super Bowl parade; The year of love!; Billy Dee Williams looks back at his legendary career in new memoirTV-PG
- 19:09Tuesday, Feb 13, 2024French bulldog owners on alert for brazen ‘dognappers’; NASA’s Black pioneers eclipsed by historyTV-PG
- 18:37Monday, Feb 12, 2024'Real Housewife' faces the fallout; Wu-Tang Clan reflects on their legacy to hip-hopTV-PG
- 18:43Friday, Feb 09, 2024Swifities and NFL fans collide for the biggest night of the year; Player’s tunnel onto NFL field now seen as athlete's red carpetTV-PG
- 19:07Thursday, Feb 08, 2024President Biden’s fierce rebuttal to special counsel’s report; Inside Usher's rise from teen sensation to 'Super' headliner; New report reveals new details in police's response to Maui wildfiresTV-PG
- 18:14Wednesday, Feb 07, 2024Conservative activist Bridget Zeigler rocked by sex scandal; Sara Gilbert teases what's to come for 'The Connors'TV-PG
- 19:06Tuesday, Feb 06, 2024Jennifer Crumbley convicted for role in son's shooting rampage; Inside look at the big business of becoming a mascotTV-PG
- 18:46Monday, Feb 05, 2024King Charles diagnosed with undisclosed form of cancer; Inmates get 2nd chance at academic dreams; From Scandoval to Broadway, Ariana Madix takes new spotlightTV-PG
- 18:44Saturday, Feb 03, 2024Closing arguments in trial for mother of Michigan school shooter; Carl Weathers dies at 76TV-PG
- 19:21Thursday, Feb 01, 2024Height-boosting surgery eyed by some 'short kings'; Nikolaj Coster-Waldau takes an 'Optimist' approach to climate changeTV-PG
