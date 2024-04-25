S45E83Wed, Apr 24, 2024
Celine Dion opens up about battle against rare disorder; Trashed: The secret life of plastic exports
TV-PG | 04.25.24 | 18:46 | CC
- 19:04Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024Top health officials warn of rising cases of counterfeit Botox injections; 'A Different World' cast talks about inspiring generationsTV-PG
- 17:20Monday, Apr 22, 2024Fast fashion, its impact on the planet, and what you can do; Prosecutors call David Pecker as 1st witness in Trump hush money trialTV-PG
- 18:39Friday, Apr 19, 2024Savannah Chrisley opens up about her life after her parents imprisonment; Taylor Swift's new break-up album breaks recordTV-PG
- 19:07Thursday, Apr 18, 2024Israel has retaliated against Iran according to a senior US official; Superfakes: The illicit world of luxury counterfeits; Henry Cavill, Henry Golding team up for spy flickTV-PG
- 18:39Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024Former juvenile detainees seek justice over alleged sex abuse; Jesse McCartney opens up about new music, career milestonesTV-PG
- 19:11Tuesday, Apr 16, 2024Arizona abortion providers fear for patients' future after court ruling; Sheryl Crow speaks about her new album 'Evolution'TV-PG
- 18:25Monday, Apr 15, 2024Superstars heading to the pros after historic year for women’s basketball; 'Rust' movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez sentenced to 18 months; Dr. Phil's new TV network, studio in Fort Worth, TexasTV-PG
- 18:34Friday, Apr 12, 2024'Golden Bachelor' couple's bombshell divorce announcement; Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer previewed their new project, 'A Bit of Light'TV-PG
- 18:21Thursday, Apr 11, 2024OJ Simpson, football hero turned social pariah, dead at 76; Revisiting OJ Simpson's infamous murder trial, Ford Bronco police chaseTV-PG
- 18:28Wednesday, Apr 10, 2024Death of Lincoln University professor spotlights Black women's experience in academia; Fletcher dishes about finding her 'Antidote'TV-PG
- 19:09Tuesday, Apr 09, 2024School mass shooter's parents sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison; Parents of Oct. 7 kidnapping victim haven’t given up hope for son’s returnTV-PG
- 18:24Monday, Apr 08, 2024Eclipse excitement captivates the country; Culture exchange program gives hope to 11 students affected by the wildfires in HawaiiTV-PG
- 18:39Friday, Apr 05, 2024Nothing stops William Shatner from reaching the stars; Young viral star highlights struggles of rare food disorderTV-PG
- 17:15Thursday, Apr 04, 2024Powerball jackpot reaches $1.23B. What are the odds you could be the next winner?; Michaela Jaé Rodriguez discusses the acting projects she has in the worksTV-PG
- 18:22Wednesday, Apr 03, 2024Gaza aid workers killed in airstrike remembered; Dev Patel talks about bringing 'Monkey Man' to lifeTV-PG
- 19:17Tuesday, Apr 02, 2024How abortion may motivate young people to vote; Lisa Vanderpump gives exclusive look at new Hulu seriesTV-PG
- 18:39Monday, Apr 01, 2024Inside the Diddy's ongoing criminal, civil cases; Women in Trump's orbit 'sound off' in parody musicalTV-PG
