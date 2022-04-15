S1E7Patrick Swayze
Profiling iconic actor Patrick Swayze and his rise to fame; featuring interviews with co-stars Demi Moore, Tony Goldwyn, Liam Neeson and others close to him.
NR | 04.15.22 | 40:56 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
40:59
S1 E6 - George MichaelChronicling the life and career of legendary pop star George Michael, a portrait of one of the most successful artists of all time, who sold over 100 million records worldwide.NR | 12.01.2021
41:20
S1 E5 - Robin WilliamsA chronicle of Williams' life as entertainers Margaret Cho, Howie Mandel, Barry Levinson, Pauly Shore, Lewis Black and others weigh in on the comic legend.NR | 10.21.2021
41:15
S1 E4 - Superstar: Richard PryorProfiles legendary comedian Richard Pryor, whose groundbreaking work influenced millionsNR | 09.02.2021
41:15
S1 E3 - Superstar: John RitterA look at the life and career of John Ritter, with new interviews from those who knew the comedy icon best.NR | 08.26.2021
41:16
S1 E2 - Superstar: Kobe BryantThe evolution of Kobe Bryant, from young basketball standout to NBA icon and proud #girldad.NR | 08.19.2021
41:17
S1 E1 - Superstar: Whitney HoustonNever-before-seen private video showcases Whitney Houston in a new light.NR | 08.12.2021