S1E7The Con: Wine
"I scam people and drink their wine." How did this wine collector have some of the world's best, most expensive wines?
41:48 | 03.25.21 | NR | CC
41:19
S1 E6 - The Con: PsychicsJourney into the world of psychics and find out what happens when a psychic cons customers out of their money – revenge not even a psychic could predict.03.18.2021
41:19
S1 E5 - The Royal ConMeet the fabulously rich "Saudi Prince" who was part of one of the most powerful families in the world – but, was he?03.11.2021
41:19
S1 E4 - The Con: Fyre FestivalWhat does Fyre Fest creator Billy McFarland have to say now about the disastrous music festival in the Caribbean? He speaks in a jailhouse interview on "The Con."03.04.2021
41:20
S1 E3 - The Varsity Blues ConThrough elaborate and illegal methods, Rick Singer manipulates the admissions process for rich and famous parents whose children are applying to renowned colleges.10.28.2020
41:14
S1 E2 - The Heiress ConA woman claiming to be an Irish heiress swindles thousands of dollars from her best friend.10.21.2020
41:19
S1 E1 - The Love ConIn the first episode, television producer Benita Alexander shares that she thought she was headed for a fairytale Italian wedding to a surgeon, until it turned out to be too good to be true.10.14.2020