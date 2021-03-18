41:19

S1 E6 - The Con: Psychics Journey into the world of psychics and find out what happens when a psychic cons customers out of their money – revenge not even a psychic could predict.

S1 E5 - The Royal Con Meet the fabulously rich "Saudi Prince" who was part of one of the most powerful families in the world – but, was he?

S1 E4 - The Con: Fyre Festival What does Fyre Fest creator Billy McFarland have to say now about the disastrous music festival in the Caribbean? He speaks in a jailhouse interview on "The Con."

S1 E3 - The Varsity Blues Con Through elaborate and illegal methods, Rick Singer manipulates the admissions process for rich and famous parents whose children are applying to renowned colleges.

S1 E2 - The Heiress Con A woman claiming to be an Irish heiress swindles thousands of dollars from her best friend.

