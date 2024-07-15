Skip to Content
S1E264Biden Stands Down: The Race for the White House
President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 election on Sunday before endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic nominee for president.
TV-PG | 07.22.24 | 01:47:40 | CC

