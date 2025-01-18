S47E13The Lies Beneath
The discovery of a backyard burial leads police to a killer's arrest.
TV-PG | 01.18.25 | 01:20:49 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
- 01:20:11S47 E12 - The Last TextA college teen vanishes while home on winter break. Will messages on his social media help his family's personal search?TV-PG | 01.04.2025
- 01:20:42S47 E11 - Forever Young: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey?JonBenét Ramsey's father speaks to ABC News: what he thinks police can do right now to identify her killer. Can new technology solve this crime?TV-PG | 12.14.2024
- 01:20:43S47 E10 - Meet The Other MeOfficers race to find a kidnapped woman, not knowing that saving her would lead to the capture of a serial killer.TV-PG | 11.23.2024
- 01:20:09S47 E9 - Fatal DisguiseDays after a mysterious person is seen lurking outside his home, a young father is killed after dropping his son at preschool.TV-PG | 11.16.2024
- 01:20:42S47 E8 - Fire and ViceA local firefighter hero is gunned down in his own driveway. Is the killer someone close to home?TV-PG | 11.09.2024
- 01:20:05S47 E7 - Her Last HalloweenA woman is found dead near a cemetery after a Halloween party.TV-PG | 11.02.2024
- 01:20:45S47 E6 - A Puzzling MurderThe deadly delivery that shook Atlanta and the clues investigators pieced together to bring justice.TV-PG | 10.26.2024
- 01:20:50S47 E5 - The Menendez Brothers: Reversal of Fortune?The latest on the Erik and Lyle Menendez case, the brothers who killed their parents in Beverly Hills, and never-before-seen excerpts from Barbara Walters' "20/20" interview with the brothers.TV-PG | 10.19.2024
- 01:20:49S47 E4 - Can I Prey First?A love triangle that ended with the murder of a mom of two.TV-PG | 10.12.2024
- 01:20:36S47 E3 - The Killer Down the HallOne of the most sensational true crime stories. A brutal murder in Los Angeles and a shocking twist nobody could have ever imagined.TV-PG | 10.05.2024
- 01:20:50S47 E2 - The Girl Who Looked Like MeA 24-year-old woman vanishes; a stranger has a prophetic vision; police find a key that unlocks everything.TV-PG | 09.28.2024
- 01:20:23S47 E1 - Cold BloodedAn investigation into an Alaskan doctor's death reveals a secret romance, theft of nearly half a million dollars of property from his home and a suspect with a motive to kill.TV-PG | 09.21.2024
- 01:20:20S46 E34 - The Pointe of No ReturnThe former ballerina who shot and killed her husband tells her story, in a 20/20 exclusive.TV-PG | 09.14.2024
- 01:20:49S46 E33 - Karen Read: The Perfect StormKaren Read speaks out about her trial; exclusive personal video; family members remember Boston police officer John O'Keefe.TV-PG | 09.07.2024
- 01:20:43S46 E32 - Night TerrorA couple is murdered inside their home, possibly by someone trying to hide a secret double life.TV-PG | 08.10.2024
- 01:20:42S46 E31 - To Have and to HoaxA new interview with Keith Papini after his ex-wife Sherri Papini served time in prison for her false kidnapping tale and mail fraud.TV-PG | 06.29.2024
- 01:20:40S46 E30 - Follow The FingerprintsAfter serving three decades in prison for his wife's 1987 murder, 20/20 documents a man's fight for freedom.TV-PG | 06.08.2024
- 01:20:36S46 E29 - A Deadly ScreamNew developments in the case of a 20-year-old nursing student who disappeared from her Tennessee home.TV-PG | 06.01.2024
- 01:19:44S46 E28 - The Unkindest CutWhen a beloved celebrity hairstylist is found murdered in his own home, was it a burglary gone wrong – or something more sinister?TV-PG | 05.18.2024