S17E14Wed, Apr 2, 2025
Bystanders are confronted with sexual harassment in the workplace, a mother insisting on traditional gender roles, and a bride demanding that guests pay to attend her wedding.
TV-PG | 04.02.25 | 41:22 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
- 41:24S17 E13 - Wed, Mar 26, 2025Bystanders deal with an online date gone wrong, a confrontation with a transgender person, a vegan requesting accommodations, and a teenager who wants plastic surgery for a confidence boost.TV-PG | 03.26.2025
- 41:24S17 E12 - Wed, Mar 12, 2025A heckler hurls insults; pressure to use dangerous steroids; a gay couple is harassed while celebrating their anniversary; the return of What Would Kids Do.TV-PG | 03.13.2025
- 41:24S17 E11 - Wed, Mar 5, 2025A struggling mom takes extra food from a buffet line; a stranger offers children a ride home; body-shaming frenemies; a bartender steals from charity.TV-PG | 03.05.2025
- 41:23S17 E10 - Wed, Feb 19, 2025Bystanders deal with atypical couples being harassed, an unhoused teen seeking shelter, a distracted older sister watching her sibling, and a graffiti artist marking public property.TV-PG | 02.19.2025
- 41:24S17 E9 - Wed, Feb 12, 2025Bystanders face a drunk driver, illegal plastic surgery, a case of elder abuse and an out-of-line soccer dad.TV-PG | 02.13.2025
- 41:24S17 E8 - Wed, Jan 22, 2025Deaf cheerleader cut when she struggles to stay in step; Kids step in to help lost child in store; Diners help stop a package-swiping thiefTV-PG | 01.22.2025
- 41:24S17 E7 - Wed, Jan 15, 2025Caregiver steals winning casino jackpot from elderly man; Chauffeurs experience discrimination at airport; A father tells his son to get violent with bully.TV-PG | 01.15.2025
- 41:24S17 E6 - Wed, Jan 8, 2025Kids respond to seeing young girl being bullied; Bystanders overhear verbal abuse at public farmer's market; A flight is seemingly ruined by a crying babyTV-PG | 01.08.2025
- 41:24S17 E5 - Wed, Nov 6, 2024Teen tries to blackmail girlfriend with fake hookup photos; Thief steals phone from blind customer; Male trainer seen harassing female client.TV-PG | 11.07.2024
- 41:23S17 E4 - Wed, Oct 30, 2024Nanny uses harsh words to kids at mini golf; Diners comfort woman after getting ghosted during date; Workout ruined by muscle menace at the gym.TV-PG | 10.30.2024
- 41:24S17 E3 - Wed, Oct 23, 2024How bystanders respond to seeing actors portray attempted child abduction; Man fakes slip-and-fall in attempts to get quick cash; Stranger tries to normalize drug use to teen.TV-PG | 10.23.2024
- 41:24S17 E2 - Wed, Oct 16, 2024Employee tries to swindle boss for more compensation by faking injury, Mom pressures daughter to attend conversion therapy cam, and Shopper berates employee who has Down syndrome.TV-PG | 10.16.2024
- 41:23S17 E1 - Mon, Oct 7, 2024Rude customer berates immigrant employee at car was; Girlfriend caught cheating at airport; Job applicant denied over body image.TV-PG | 10.07.2024
- 40:47S12 E12 - WWYD 09/22/17: Then and NowWhat Would You Do: The WWYD team re-tackles issues brought up in the season 1.NR | 09.22.2017
- 39:20S12 E11 - WWYD 9/15/17: Fraternity, Sorority Recruits Publicly HazedWhat Would You Do: New recruits are publicly hazed and humiliated during initiation into a fraternity; sales clerk refuses to sell transgender woman a dress; a child with Tourette's syndrome is bullied.NR | 09.15.2017
- 40:18S12 E10 - WWYD 09/08/17: Onlooker Harasses Parent with Different Race ChildSales clerk discriminates against Sikh man; A veteran cannot afford groceries; Women drug man at the bar and try to rob him; Bartender treats bar as her personal spaceNR | 09.08.2017
- 38:50S12 E9 - WWYD 09/01/17: Customer Abuses Employee with Down SyndromeA mother fat shames her daughter; A child is disciplined in public; Careless pharmacist embarrasses patients.NR | 09.01.2017
- 40:57S12 E8 - WWYD 08/25/17: Drug Store Employee Denies Muslim Man Passport PhotoWhat Would You Do: A female bartender is sexually harassed by her boss; A male soldier is berated because of homosexuality.NR | 08.25.2017
- 41:05S12 E7 - WWYD 8/18/17: Sales Clerk Refuses To Sell Clothes To Transgender WomanWhat Would You Do: Nail technician discriminates against woman for being overweight; Mother spends money on bag instead of food.NR | 08.18.2017