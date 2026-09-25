Jimmy Kimmel Live Schedule for the Week of 9/28/2026

ABC's Emmy® Award-winning late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

The following episodes are scheduled to air the week of September 28 - October 2 (subject to change):

Monday, Sept. 28

Pete Davidson ("The Pete Davidson Show," "How To Rob A Bank"); New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani; Musical Guest TV On The Radio

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Howard Stern ("The Howard Stern Show"); Bruce Springsteen and Tom Morello (Power To The People Festival); Musical Guest Bruce Springsteen and Tom Morello

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Billy Crystal ("860"); Mahershala Ali ("Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother"); Musical Guest De La Soul

Thursday, Oct. 1

John Oliver and Seth Meyers (residency at The Beacon Theatre); Robby Hoffman ("Robby Hoffman: Wake Up")

Friday, Oct. 2

Paul McCartney ("The Boys of Dungeon Lane"); Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Musical Guest Goose

Enjoy Jimmy Kimmel Live! on the web at abc.com and at youtube/JimmyKimmelLive.