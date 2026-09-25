Jimmy Kimmel Live Schedule for the Week of 9/28/2026
ABC's Emmy® Award-winning late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
The following episodes are scheduled to air the week of September 28 - October 2 (subject to change):
Monday, Sept. 28
Pete Davidson ("The Pete Davidson Show," "How To Rob A Bank"); New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani; Musical Guest TV On The Radio
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Howard Stern ("The Howard Stern Show"); Bruce Springsteen and Tom Morello (Power To The People Festival); Musical Guest Bruce Springsteen and Tom Morello
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Billy Crystal ("860"); Mahershala Ali ("Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother"); Musical Guest De La Soul
Thursday, Oct. 1
John Oliver and Seth Meyers (residency at The Beacon Theatre); Robby Hoffman ("Robby Hoffman: Wake Up")
Friday, Oct. 2
Paul McCartney ("The Boys of Dungeon Lane"); Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Musical Guest Goose
Enjoy Jimmy Kimmel Live! on the web at abc.com and at youtube/JimmyKimmelLive.