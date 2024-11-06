Watch College Football on ABC and ABC.com - See the 2024 Schedule

ABC is the place to be for college football. The rich tradition of athletic competition established by ABC Sports continues with the best games each and every weekend. Be sure to watch all the best games of the day as well as "ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One" during the regular season. Check back here each week for the schedule of games headed your way including the Saturday Night Game of the Week. Catch college football at its best all season long on ABC. Watch on ABC and ABC.com. Check out the lineup of college football games on ABC below!

Saturday, November 9

Florida @ Texas 12 pm ET/9 am PT

Georgia @ Ole Miss 3:30 ET/12:30 PT

Alabama @ LSU 7:30 ET/4:30 PT

Saturday, November 16

Texas @ Arkansas 12 pm ET/9 am PT

LSU @ Florida 3:30 ET/12:30 PT

Tennessee @ Georgia 7:30 ET/4:30 PT

Saturday, November 23

TBD 12 pm ET/9 am PT

TBD 3:30 ET/12:30 PT

TBD 7:30 ET/4:30 PT

Friday, November 29

Oklahoma State @ Colorado12 pm ET/9 am PT

Mississippi State @ Ole Miss 3:30 ET/12:30 PT

Georgia Tech @ Georgia 7:30 ET/4:30 PT

Saturday, November 30

TBD 12 pm ET/9 am PT

TBD 3:30 ET/12:30 PT

TBD 7:30 ET/4:30 PT

