Jimmy Kimmel Live Schedule for the Week of 9/21/2026

ABC's Emmy® Award-winning late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

The following episodes are scheduled to air the week of September 21 - September 25 (subject to change):

Monday, Sept. 21

Woody Harrelson ("Brothers"); Sam Richardson ("Matchbox The Movie"); Musical Guest Greta Van Fleet; Sara Niemietz sits in with The Cletones

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Jamie Foxx ("Jamie Foxx: Take Care of Yourself"); Ke Huy Quan ("Never Say Die"); Sara Niemietz sits in with The Cletones

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Brandi Carlile ("Returning To Myself (Sad Gay Version)"); John Wilson ("The History of Concrete"); Musical Guest Brandi Carlile; Sara Niemietz sits in with The Cletones

Thursday, Sept. 24

Ben Affleck ("Animals"); Mo Amer ("Mo Amer One Night Only at Radio City"); Sara Niemietz sits in with The Cletones

Friday, Sept. 25

TBC

Enjoy Jimmy Kimmel Live! on the web at abc.com and at youtube/JimmyKimmelLive.