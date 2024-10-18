Jimmy Kimmel Live Schedule for the Week of 10/21/2024

Watch #Kimmel Clips:

The following episodes are scheduled to air the week of October 21 - October 25 (subject to change):

Monday, Oct. 21

Lady Gaga ("Joker: Folie à Deux" and "Harlequin"), Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.) ("True Gretch: What I've Learned About Life, Leadership, and Everything in Between"), Musical Guest Lady Gaga

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Chris Hemsworth ("Transformers One"), Elizabeth Olsen ("His Three Daughters"), Musical Guest Green Day

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Trevor Noah ("Into the Uncut Grass"), Sen. Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), Musical Guest JENNIE

Thursday, Oct. 24

Gov. Tim Walz (Minnesota governor and vice presidential candidate), Judd Apatow ("Judd Apatow & Friends")

Friday, Oct. 25

Morgan Freeman ("Lioness"), Niecy Nash-Betts ("Grotesquerie"), Musical Guest Brad Paisley sitting in with Cleto and the Cletones

