Jimmy Kimmel Live Schedule for the Week of 8/17/2026

ABC's Emmy® Award-winning late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

The following episodes are scheduled to air the week of August 17 - August 21 (subject to change):

Monday, Aug. 17 – Guest Host Rosie O'Donnell

Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso"); Ana Gasteyer ("Schmigadoon!"); Musical Guest The Linda Lindas; Bella Brown sits in with The Cletones

Tuesday, Aug. 18 – Guest Host Rosie O'Donnell

Jean Smart ("Hacks"); Richard Gadd ("Half Man"); Musical Guest Ashley McBryde; Bella Brown sits in with The Cletones

Wednesday, Aug. 19 – Guest Host Rosie O'Donnell

Charlie Day ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia"); Janelle James ("Abbott Elementary"); Bella Brown sits in with The Cletones

Thursday, Aug. 20 – Guest Host Rosie O'Donnell

Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman; Shawn Hatosy ("The Pitt"); Musical Guest Sydney James Harcourt ("Cats: The Jellicle Ball"); Bella Brown sits in with The Cletones

Friday, Aug. 21

TBC

Enjoy Jimmy Kimmel Live! on the web at abc.com and at youtube/JimmyKimmelLive.