Jimmy Kimmel Live Schedule for the Week of 8/17/2026
ABC's Emmy® Award-winning late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
The following episodes are scheduled to air the week of August 17 - August 21 (subject to change):
Monday, Aug. 17 – Guest Host Rosie O'Donnell
Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso"); Ana Gasteyer ("Schmigadoon!"); Musical Guest The Linda Lindas; Bella Brown sits in with The Cletones
Tuesday, Aug. 18 – Guest Host Rosie O'Donnell
Jean Smart ("Hacks"); Richard Gadd ("Half Man"); Musical Guest Ashley McBryde; Bella Brown sits in with The Cletones
Wednesday, Aug. 19 – Guest Host Rosie O'Donnell
Charlie Day ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia"); Janelle James ("Abbott Elementary"); Bella Brown sits in with The Cletones
Thursday, Aug. 20 – Guest Host Rosie O'Donnell
Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman; Shawn Hatosy ("The Pitt"); Musical Guest Sydney James Harcourt ("Cats: The Jellicle Ball"); Bella Brown sits in with The Cletones
Friday, Aug. 21
TBC
Enjoy Jimmy Kimmel Live! on the web at abc.com and at youtube/JimmyKimmelLive.