Jimmy Kimmel Live Schedule for the Week of 8/10/2026
ABC's Emmy® Award-winning late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
The following episodes are scheduled to air the week of August 10 - August 14 (subject to change):
Monday, Aug. 10 – Guest Host Anthony Anderson
Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor ("The End of Oak Street"); U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas); Jake Shimabukuro and Maiya Sykes sit in with The Cletones
Tuesday, Aug. 11 – Guest Host Anthony Anderson
Earvin "Magic" Johnson; Aaron Pierre ("Lanterns"); Maiya Sykes sits in with The Cletones; Musical Guest Low Cut Connie
Wednesday, Aug. 12 – Guest Host Anthony Anderson
Kyle Chandler ("Lanterns"); Hannah Einbinder ("Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma" and "Hacks"); Maiya Sykes sits in with The Cletones; Musical Guest Ziggy Marley
Thursday, Aug. 13 – Guest Host Anthony Anderson
Dave Franco ("Idiots"); Jaylen Brown; Maiya Sykes sits in with The Cletones
Friday, Aug. 14
TBC
Enjoy Jimmy Kimmel Live! on the web at abc.com and at youtube/JimmyKimmelLive.