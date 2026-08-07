Jimmy Kimmel Live Schedule for the Week of 8/10/2026

ABC's Emmy® Award-winning late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

The following episodes are scheduled to air the week of August 10 - August 14 (subject to change):

Monday, Aug. 10 – Guest Host Anthony Anderson

Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor ("The End of Oak Street"); U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas); Jake Shimabukuro and Maiya Sykes sit in with The Cletones

Tuesday, Aug. 11 – Guest Host Anthony Anderson

Earvin "Magic" Johnson; Aaron Pierre ("Lanterns"); Maiya Sykes sits in with The Cletones; Musical Guest Low Cut Connie

Wednesday, Aug. 12 – Guest Host Anthony Anderson

Kyle Chandler ("Lanterns"); Hannah Einbinder ("Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma" and "Hacks"); Maiya Sykes sits in with The Cletones; Musical Guest Ziggy Marley

Thursday, Aug. 13 – Guest Host Anthony Anderson

Dave Franco ("Idiots"); Jaylen Brown; Maiya Sykes sits in with The Cletones

Friday, Aug. 14

TBC

Enjoy Jimmy Kimmel Live! on the web at abc.com and at youtube/JimmyKimmelLive.