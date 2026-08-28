Jimmy Kimmel Live Schedule for the Week of 8/31/2026

ABC's Emmy® Award-winning late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

The following episodes are scheduled to air the week of August 31 - September 4 (subject to change):

Monday, Aug. 31 (OAD: 8/13/26) – Guest Host Anthony Anderson

Dave Franco ("Idiots"); Jaylen Brown; Maiya Sykes sits in with The Cletones

Tuesday, Sept. 1 (OAD: 8/20/26) – Guest Host Rosie O'Donnell

Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman; Shawn Hatosy ("The Pitt"); Sydney James Harcourt ("Cats: The Jellicle Ball"); Bella Brown sits in with The Cletones

Wednesday, Sept. 2 (OAD: 8/25/26) – Guest Host Jelly Roll

Henry Winkler ("Hazardous History with Henry Winkler"); Leanne Morgan ("Leanne"); Musical Guest Stevie Nicks; Sara Niemietz sits in with The Cletones

Thursday, Sept. 3 (OAD: 8/17/26) – Guest Host Rosie O'Donnell

Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso"); Ana Gasteyer ("Schmigadoon!"); Musical Guest The Linda Lindas; Bella Brown sits in with The Cletones

Friday, Sept. 4 (OAD 8/26/26) – Guest Host Jelly Roll

Nathan Fillion ("Lanterns" and "The Rookie"); Juicy J and Project Pat ("Dem Goats"); Musical Guests Juicy J and Project Pat; Sara Niemietz sits in with The Cletones

Enjoy Jimmy Kimmel Live! on the web at abc.com and at youtube/JimmyKimmelLive.