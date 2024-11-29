Jimmy Kimmel Live Schedule for the Week of 12/02/2024
Jimmy Kimmel Live airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
The following episodes are scheduled to air the week of Dec. 2-6 (subject to change):
Monday, Dec. 2
Jamie Lee Curtis ("The Last Showgirl" and "The Sticky"), Hannah Einbinder ("Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go" stand-up special), Musical Guest Ava Max
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Jude Law ("Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" and "The Order"), Kyle Mooney ("Y2K"), Musical Guest Denzel Curry
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Tyler Perry ("The Six Triple Eight"), Anthony Jeselnik ("Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All" stand-up special), Musical Guest Busta Rhymes
Thursday, Dec. 5
Billy Eichner ("Mufasa: The Lion King"), Chris Martin and Dick Van Dyke ("ALL MY LOVE" music video), Musical Guest Thee Sacred Souls
Friday, Dec. 6
TBC
