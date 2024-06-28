Jimmy Kimmel Live Schedule for the Week of 7/1/2024
Jimmy Kimmel Live airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
The following episodes are scheduled to air the week of July 1-5 (subject to change):
Monday, July 1
Larry David ("Curb Your Enthusiasm"), Cyndi Lauper ("Let the Canary Sing"), Musical Guest Feist
Tuesday, July 2
Austin Butler ("The Bikeriders"), Lionel Boyce ("The Bear"), Musical Guest Madison Beer
Wednesday, July 3
Vice President Kamala Harris, Abby Elliott ("The Bear")
Thursday, July 4
Magic Johnson, Jo Koy ("Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn"), Musical Guests Doechii with JT
Friday, July 5
Zac Efron ("A Family Affair"), U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, Musical Guest Gracie Abrams
