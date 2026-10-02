Jimmy Kimmel Live Schedule for the Week of 10/5/2026

ABC's Emmy® Award-winning late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

The following episodes are scheduled to air the week of October 5 - October 9 (subject to change):

Monday, Oct. 5

Anna Kendrick ("Misty Green"); Marcus Mumford ("Prizefighter"); Musical Guest Mumford & Sons; Sophia James sits in with The Cletones

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Kerry Washington ("Animals"); Kyle MacLachlan ("Fictional Selves: A Memoir"); Sophia James sits in with The Cletones

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Jessica Chastain ("Other Mommy"); Malcolm Gladwell ("The American Way of Killing: The Invention of an Epidemic"); Sophia James sits in with The Cletones

Thursday, Oct. 8

Michael Douglas ("One Helluva Ride"); Daisy Edgar-Jones ("Sense and Sensibility"); Musical Guest Remi Wolf; Sophia James sits in with The Cletones

Friday, Oct. 9

TBC

Enjoy Jimmy Kimmel Live! on the web at abc.com and at youtube/JimmyKimmelLive.