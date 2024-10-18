Monday Night Football: Baltimore Ravens @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers LIVE MONDAY 8 ET/5 PT

ABC is the place to be for NFL football, specifically, Monday Night Football now that even more games have been added to the schedule for the 2024 regular season. The rich tradition of athletic competition established by ABC Sports continues with ESPN on ABC. ESPN's 2024-25 NFL schedule features 25 games, headlined by 21 Monday Night Football matchups, the return of the Week 18 Doubleheader Saturday, a Monday night Super Wild Card and Divisional playoff game. See the start time for tonight's showdown below as well as the remaining Monday Night Football schedule for the 2024-2025 season. Be sure to watch all season long on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+.

WATCH THE ABC LIVESTREAM HERE

MONDAY, OCTOBER 21

Baltimore Ravens @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15 ET/5:15 PT (ABC/ESPN)

Los Angeles Chargers @ Arizona Cardinals 9:00 ET/6:00 PT (ESPN+)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 28

New York Giants @ Pittsburgh Steelers 8:15 ET/5:15 PT (ABC/ESPN)

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Kansas City Chiefs 8:15 ET/5:15 PT (ABC/ESPN)

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Rams 8:15 ET/5:15 PT (ESPN)

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Houston Texans @ Dallas Cowboys 8:15 ET/5:15 PT (ABC/ESPN)

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Baltimore Ravens @ Los Angeles Chargers 8:15 ET/5:15 PT (ABC/ESPN)

MONDAY, DECEMBER 2

Cleveland Browns @ Denver Broncos 8:15 ET/5:15 PT (ESPN)

MONDAY, DECEMBER 9

Cincinnati Bengals @ Dallas Cowboys 8:15 ET/5:15 PT (ABC/ESPN)

MONDAY, DECEMBER 16

Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings 8:00 ET/5:00 PT (ABC)

Atlanta Falcons @ Las Vegas Raiders 8:30 ET/5:30 PT (ESPN)

MONDAY, DECEMBER 23

New Orleans Saints @ Green Bay Packers 8:15 ET/5:15 PT (ABC/ESPN)

MONDAY, DECEMBER 30

Detroit Lions @ San Francisco 49ers 8:15 ET/5:15 PT (ABC/ESPN)

The 2024-2025 NFL season is here and you can play the #1 Fantasy Game, 100% free! ESPN's platforms provide in-depth, year-round coverage of the league, from NFL game action to special events, to news, highlights, analysis, storytelling and, of course, fantasy football! Create a league where you're the league manager. Set up a private league to play with your family and friends! Join an ESPN+ Fantasy League to play with the best of the best! Join a public league. Hop into one of our public leagues and we will find people for you to play with! Explore all your options and sign up now and play all season long.

PLAY ESPN FANTASY FOOTBALL HERE

ESPN Fantasy Football News, Information and Analysis

For fans seeking insights leading up to and throughout the season, ESPN Fantasy delivers a constant supply of information and analysis across ESPN+ and ESPN platforms.

- Fantasy Football Now will be back on ESPN2 every Sunday morning of the season at 10 a.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET, starting Week 1 on September 8.

- Fantasy Focus Football Podcast will deliver daily shows Monday through Friday, airing live on the ESPN App, YouTube and Facebook, and available in the afternoon in podcast form. Yates will host alongside Dopp, Bell and Clay.

Extensive fantasy football content on ESPN.com includes the 2024 ESPN Fantasy Football Draft Guide, a comprehensive collection of cheat sheets, mock drafts and projections, as well as composite rankings from ESPN Fantasy Football analysts for every position in the draft.

Exclusive Content for ESPN+ Subscribers

ESPN+ subscribers have access to ESPN+ Fantasy Football articles that dive even deeper, with exclusive insights to prepare fans for their drafts and throughout the season including cheats sheets, strategy advice, individual player analysis, and more.

CATCH "MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL" ON ESPN+ HERE!