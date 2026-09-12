Jimmy Kimmel Live Schedule for the Week of 9/14/2026
ABC's Emmy® Award-winning late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
The following episodes are scheduled to air the week of September 14 - September 18 (subject to change):
Monday, Sept. 14 (OAD: 9/9/26)
Mariska Hargitay ("78th Primetime EmmyⓇ Awards"); Kaia Gerber ("The Shards"); Musical Guest The Milk Carton Kids; Franky Perez sits in with The Cletones
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Stephen Colbert; Judith Hill sits in with The Cletones
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Bill Burr ("The Social Reckoning"); H.E.R. ("Forgotten Island"); Judith Hill sits in with The Cletones
Thursday, Sept. 17
Sarah Paulson (FX's "American Horror Story"); Rory Scovel ("Rory Scovel: Show Must Go On"); Judith Hill sits in with The Cletones
Friday, Sept. 18
TBC
Enjoy Jimmy Kimmel Live! on the web at abc.com and at youtube/JimmyKimmelLive.