Jimmy Kimmel Live Schedule for the Week of 9/14/2026

ABC's Emmy® Award-winning late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

The following episodes are scheduled to air the week of September 14 - September 18 (subject to change):

Monday, Sept. 14 (OAD: 9/9/26)

Mariska Hargitay ("78th Primetime EmmyⓇ Awards"); Kaia Gerber ("The Shards"); Musical Guest The Milk Carton Kids; Franky Perez sits in with The Cletones

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Stephen Colbert; Judith Hill sits in with The Cletones

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Bill Burr ("The Social Reckoning"); H.E.R. ("Forgotten Island"); Judith Hill sits in with The Cletones

Thursday, Sept. 17

Sarah Paulson (FX's "American Horror Story"); Rory Scovel ("Rory Scovel: Show Must Go On"); Judith Hill sits in with The Cletones

Friday, Sept. 18

TBC

Enjoy Jimmy Kimmel Live! on the web at abc.com and at youtube/JimmyKimmelLive.