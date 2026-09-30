How, When & Where to Watch FX's 'The Lowdown' Season 2 Premiering October 14

Are you wondering where to watch FX's "The Lowdown" Season 2 premiere? We've got you covered. Watch FX's "The Lowdown" Season 2 premiering October 14 on FX and Hulu. The Lowdown from creator, executive producer, writer and director Sterlin Harjo (Reservation Dogs) and starring executive producer Ethan Hawke, follows the gritty exploits of citizen journalist Lee Raybon (Hawke), a self-proclaimed Tulsa "truthstorian" whose obsession with the truth is always getting him into trouble. Season two of the series adds Academy Award® winner Tommy Lee Jones and Emmy® winner Betty Gilpin to the cast.

WATCH THE OFFICIAL SEASON 2 TRAILER HERE

Lee lives and works in a rare books store tucked in the heart of Tulsa – a local refuge and unofficial community hub. While Lee's no idealist, he's fiercely committed to exposing corruption and unearthing the city's hidden rot, even when it puts him at risk. As the season begins, Lee's recent story on the life and untimely death of Dale Washberg (as seen in season one) earns him a local citizen journalist award. Unable to process things going well for a change, Lee self-medicates and, unsurprisingly, makes a less than stellar showing at the ceremony. But his wildly unfiltered speech grabs the attention of beautiful and brash public defender Ginger (Gilpin), herself a crusader for truth.

Though uncommonly immune to his charms, Ginger does accept Lee's help on a case. One of her clients has gone MIA from the state penitentiary - but how can a man go missing in prison? The situation turns out to have all of Lee's favorite ingredients: power, corruption and malfeasance among the wealthy elite. It's a perfect next story for Heartland Press, where Marty (Keith David) is now Managing Editor, much to Lee's chagrin.

Bumbling his way through the investigation with Ginger, Lee reluctantly enlists the assistance of Johnny (Rafael Casal), a jujitsu-trained dentist with a heart of gold, who is also new husband to Lee's ex Samantha (Kaniehtiio Horn), and co-parent to Lee's teenage daughter Francis (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), who longs for more time with her ever-busy father. Lee loves Francis more than anything in the world, but the urgency of this new case pulls him away from her more often than either of them would like. Things on the homefront get even more complicated when Lee's estranged grifter father, Lee Raybon Senior (Jones), unexpectedly arrives in town – especially awkward since Lee has always told Francis that her grandfather was dead.

The Lowdown was created by Sterlin Harjo, who executive produces with Garrett Basch, Ethan Hawke, Ryan Hawke, Duffy Boudreau and Scott Teems. The eight-episode second season of the Tulsa noir comedy is produced by FX Productions. All episodes of season one are currently available to stream on Hulu.