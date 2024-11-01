Jimmy Kimmel Live Schedule for the Week of 11/4/2024

Watch #Kimmel Clips:

The following episodes are scheduled to air the week of November 4 - November 8 (subject to change):

Monday, Nov. 4

World Series MVP Freddie Freeman (Los Angeles Dodgers), Allison Janney ("The Diplomat"), Musical Guest Stevie Nicks

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Pre-empted for ABC News coverage

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Jon Favreau, Jon Lovitz, Dan Pfeiffer and Tommy Vietor ("Pod Save America"), Musical Guest Alessia Cara

Thursday, Nov. 7

John David Washington ("The Piano Lesson"), Don Johnson ("Doctor Odyssey"), Musical Guest mxmtoon

Friday, Nov. 8

TBC

