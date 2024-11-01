Jimmy Kimmel Live Schedule for the Week of 11/4/2024
Jimmy Kimmel Live airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
The following episodes are scheduled to air the week of November 4 - November 8 (subject to change):
Monday, Nov. 4
World Series MVP Freddie Freeman (Los Angeles Dodgers), Allison Janney ("The Diplomat"), Musical Guest Stevie Nicks
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Pre-empted for ABC News coverage
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Jon Favreau, Jon Lovitz, Dan Pfeiffer and Tommy Vietor ("Pod Save America"), Musical Guest Alessia Cara
Thursday, Nov. 7
John David Washington ("The Piano Lesson"), Don Johnson ("Doctor Odyssey"), Musical Guest mxmtoon
Friday, Nov. 8
TBC
