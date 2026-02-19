Watch the 2026 'Live with Kelly and Mark After The Oscars Show' Monday, March 16

Emmy® Award-winning hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will again host the "After the Oscars® Show" from the famed Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in front of thousands of early-bird, energized fans — LIVE at 9 a.m. EST. (Check local listings). The show will feature comedy super star Leanne Morgan, who will dish on the best moments from Hollywood's biggest night! (More guests and friends (hint, hint) of the show are being announced soon.)

Just like the past 15 years, during the Oscars ceremony, the "Live" hosts will be waiting in the wings, a few feet from the famed stage, ready to speak to the Academy Award® winners the very minute they get their statue, capturing that life-changing moment, and sharing it with millions in the "Live" audience across the country.

Then, the "Live" team jumps into action, taking over the Dolby Stage and working through the night, getting ready to welcome special celebrity guests to the stage at the break of dawn to talk about the biggest moments of the night and the best fashion, with a HUGE musical performance and more to follow.

"The Oscars" airs live Sunday, March 15, 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST on ABC and Hulu.

Ticket information can be found here .

