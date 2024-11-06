Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Dana Walden and The Recording Academy® CEO Harvey Mason Jr. announced an unprecedented new 10-year global deal for "The GRAMMYS®" to be exclusively simulcast on ABC, Hulu and Disney+ beginning in 2027 — making The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) the first new home for Music's Biggest Night® in 50 years. The Recording Academy and Disney entered into an agreement that solidifies the company as the destination for "The GRAMMYS" through 2036. As part of this deal, The Recording Academy will also produce multiple GRAMMY®-branded music specials and additional new programming for audiences around the world across Disney's platforms.

"The GRAMMYS" is a marquee addition to The Walt Disney Company's slate of some of the best and most prestigious live event programming across entertainment and sports – from "The Oscars®," "The CMA Awards" and "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" to the leading multiplatform sports entertainment brand, ESPN. In fact, in the first year of this agreement, 2027, ABC will present "The GRAMMYS," "The Oscars" and Super Bowl LXI.

"As The Walt Disney Company combines forces with The Recording Academy to open this exciting new chapter in the history of 'The GRAMMYS,' we do so with pride and gratitude," said Walden. "Live events have never been more important to our culture and industry, and we just acquired one of the crown jewels, adding to our portfolio of world-class programming across all genres."

"We are completely thrilled to be bringing 'The GRAMMYS' and other new music programming to the Disney ecosystem," said Mason. "We are grateful to our long-standing partners at CBS and now honored to be joining with Disney, an iconic company where creators have always been at the forefront. This partnership represents another important milestone in the Academy's transformation and growth, and strengthens our ability to fulfill our mission of uplifting and serving music people around the world."

For The Recording Academy, this announcement follows a series of notable achievements: the addition of 3,000 new women voting members; an announcement of the Academy's global expansion of its mission; the enactment of over a dozen pro-creator laws at the state and federal levels, championed by Academy members; two consecutive GRAMMY telecasts with substantial ratings growth; and recognition by Fast Company on its Most Innovative Companies list.

About ABC: ABC is the No. 1 entertainment network for five consecutive seasons in Adults 18-49 and home to some of the best and most prestigious live events in entertainment and sports including "The Oscars®," "The CMA Awards," "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest," as well as "The ESPYS" and ESPN on ABC with Monday Night Football, College Football and the NBA Finals. Showcasing some of the most-watched series on television, ABC's slate includes the global sensation, "Grey's Anatomy." ABC News is the No. 1 network news brand, which includes the top-rated "World News Tonight with David Muir" and "Good Morning America." ABC programming also streams next day on Hulu.

About Hulu: Hulu is the leading and most comprehensive all-in-one premium streaming service that offers an expansive slate of live and on-demand entertainment, both in and outside the home, through a wide array of subscription options that give consumers ultimate control over their viewing experience. As part of the Disney Entertainment segment, Hulu is the only on-demand offering that provides access to shows from every major U.S. broadcast network, libraries of hit TV series and films – including licensed content available exclusively on Hulu – and award-winning Hulu Originals, both with and without commercials. With Hulu + Live TV, subscribers receive a unique combination of access to 95+ live news, entertainment and sports TV channels from 20th Television, The Walt Disney Company, ABC, NBCUniversal, CBS Corporation, The CW, Turner Networks, A+E Networks and Discovery Networks, as well as Hulu's on-demand library, Disney+, and ESPN+ included as part of the base plan. Visit hulu.com to subscribe or learn more about the service.

About Disney+: Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with "The Simpsons" and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the general entertainment content brand, Star, and in the U.S., Disney Bundle subscribers can also access extensive Hulu content, including next day TV and Hulu Original titles, on Disney+. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from Disney, Disney+ offers an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of bundled offerings, including Disney Bundle plans in the U.S. that give subscribers access to Disney+ and Hulu or Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

About The Recording Academy: The Recording Academy is a not-for-profit serving musicmakers around the world. Music is a powerful force for good and the people who create it deserve an organization dedicated to their well-being. The Academy impacts the lives of music people through acts of advocacy, education, direct assistance, and by honoring musical excellence. The Recording Academy's 13,000 voting members — singers, songwriters, musicians, composers, engineers, and producers — are the sole electorate of the Grammy Awards.