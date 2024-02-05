Wednesdays on ABC Primetime: See the Schedule

Wednesdays on ABC is the place to be for hit comedies that will keep you smiling and laughing all night long. Wondering what's on Wednesday's primetime TV schedule? This TV guide has got you covered. Fan-favorite comedies "The Conners" and "Not Dead Yet" debut Wednesday, Feb. 7, followed by a special one-hour premiere of the Emmy® Award-winning "Abbott Elementary." Unscripted courtroom comedy series "Judge Steve Harvey" rounds out the Wednesday lineup. Be sure to watch free on the ABC app from your smartphone and tablet (iOS and Android), computer on ABC.com and connected devices (Roku, AppleTV and Amazon Fire TV). See the detailed TV lineup of everything that's headed your way below!

THE CONNERS: The Conners continue to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford. This iconic family — Dan, Jackie, Darlene and Becky — grapples with parenthood, dating, financial pressures and aging in working-class America. Through it all — the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns — with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails. On the season premiere, Jackie faces problems at the Lunch Box and must take advice from an unexpected guest. Elsewhere, Dan and Darlene take a trip into Chicago. The Conners: "The Publisher Cops Show Pilot" (603) (Season Premiere) airs WEDNESDAY, FEB. 7 8/7c on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

NOT DEAD YET: From creators David Windsor and Casey Johnson and starring Gina Rodriguez, "Not Dead Yet" follows Nell Serrano, self-described disaster, who writes obituaries at her local newspaper while navigating relationships in her personal and professional life. The twist – she can see the dead people she's tasked with writing about, and they don't hesitate to give her life advice. The series is adapted from the book "Confessions of a 40-something F**k Up" by Alexandra Potter. In the season premiere, Lexi's father and owner of the SoCal Independent, Duncan Rhodes, comes into the office and forms a bond with Nell, much to his daughter's dismay. Not Dead Yet: "Not Owning It Yet" (201) (Season Premiere) airs WEDNESDAY, FEB. 7 8:30/7:30c on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY: A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal —as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children. In the season premiere, it's a new year at Abbott Elementary, and Janine is as eager as ever. She plans a district-wide initiative – Career Day – and is anxious for it to be a success. Meanwhile, Ava has a new approach to her job, and Melissa is asked a surprising question. Abbott Elementary: "Career Day Part 1/Career Day Part 2" (301/302) (Season Premiere) airs WEDNESDAY, FEB. 7 9/8c on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

JUDGE STEVE HARVEY: In the one-hour unscripted courtroom comedy series "Judge Steve Harvey," the judge, the jury and the star of the series, Steve Harvey, will welcome a variety of conflicts and characters to his courtroom – from small claims to big disputes and everything in between. Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense. All rise in the Season Return! Steve Harvey is back, serving as judge, jury and star, and must rule on various cases in his courtroom based on good old common sense. Cases feature feuds over a dream honeymoon, unpaid sports bets, and a bad haircut from grandma. Judge Steve Harvey: "Current Friend Count: Zero" (208) (Season Return) airs WEDNESDAY, FEB. 7 10/9c. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.