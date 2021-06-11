Skip to Content
provider-logo
browse
Live TV
schedule
account
Search
provider-logo
browse
Live TV
schedule
account
-
ABOUT
S43
E28
What Happened to Vanessa?
What happened to Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen? "20/20" features the first TV interview with her fiancé.
NR | 06.11.21 | 01:20:43 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
01:20:27
S43 E27 - Taken
The couple at the center of the so-called “Gone Girl” kidnapping case reveal new details to Amy Robach.
NR | 06.04.2021
20/20
June 2021
What Happened to Vanessa?