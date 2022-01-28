S44E13Gone at Dawn
For over 26 years, authorities tried to locate Jodi Huisentruit, a 27-year-old anchorwoman who vanished in Mason City, Iowa. Now “20/20” explores surprising new leads in the case.
TV-PG | 01.29.22 | 01:20:28 | CC
