Skip to Content
provider-logo
browse
Live TV
news
schedule
Search
provider-logo
browse
Live TV
news
schedule
-
ABOUT
S44
E21
Words to Die By
Can text messages sent from miles away lead to time behind bars? “20/20” reports on the unprecedented suicide texting case that landed Michelle Carter in prison.
TV-PG | 04.09.22 | 01:20:14 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
01:20:46
S44 E20 - Hell in Heels
For the first time in 20 years, Haylei Jordan speaks out to “20/20” and reveals insight into her mother’s troubled past, including her allegedly volatile relationship with Larry McNabney.
TV-PG | 04.02.2022
20/20
April 2022
Words to Die By