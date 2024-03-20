S14E80Wed, Mar 20, 2024
Stars of 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' talk new film; Beyonce speaks out on not feeling welcomed in country music; TikTokers share secrets to saving money at fast food restaurants
TV-PG | 03.20.24 | 01:09:27 | CC
- 01:05:50Tuesday, Mar 19, 2024Jake Gyllenhaal talks new film, 'Road House'; Trump fails to secure bond in civil fraud case; Tallulah Willis reveals autism diagnosisTV-PG
- 01:08:55Monday, Mar 18, 2024Lisa Ann Walter talks latest season of 'Abbott Elementary'; Restaurant chains respond to inflation with incentives; Sneak peek at Oprah’s new TV special about weight loss drugsTV-PG
- 33:05Sunday, Mar 17, 2024Path to recovery after deadly tornadoes hit the heartland; Humanitarian crisis growing in Haiti amid political violence; Princess Kate set to be absent during St. Patrick’s Day paradeTV-PG
- 01:02:56Saturday, Mar 16, 2024An inside look at the top nature photographers; Chaos during spring break on central Florida beach; Netanyahu approves plan for Rafah military operationTV-PG
- 01:10:51Friday, Mar 15, 2024Kate and Charlie Gibson announce 'Writer in Residence' series; Man in custody after NYC subway shooting; The impact of weight loss drugs on users with eating disordersTV-PG
- 01:09:24Thursday, Mar 14, 2024Regina King talks about her grief after son’s death; Boeing 777 makes emergency landing with blown tire; House passes bill that would ban TikTok if Chinese owners don't sell appTV-PG
- 01:09:19Wednesday, Mar 13, 2024Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler speak out about battle with MS; Nickelodeon stars discuss sexual misconduct allegations in new doc; Tamron Hall talks new book, 'Watch Where They Hide'TV-PG
- 01:08:43Tuesday, Mar 12, 2024SZA shares she had breast implants removed; Jenifer Lewis recounts harrowing accident; ‘All By Myself’ singer Eric Carmen dead at 74TV-PG
- 01:10:19Monday, Mar 11, 2024Backstage with Hollywood’s biggest Oscar winners; Gorilla at Texas zoo charges keepers; Angelica Hicks shares red carpet look recreationsTV-PG
- 33:42Sunday, Mar 10, 2024What movie fans can expect for Hollywood’s biggest night; Ramadan begins with cease-fire talks at a standstill; Biden, Trump set for dueling rallies in GeorgiaTV-PG
- 01:07:33Saturday, Mar 09, 2024Men's Fashion: What we can expect on the red carpet; Trump vs. Biden: The rematch begins; An interview with Oscar-nominee Colman DomingoTV-PG
- 01:09:59Friday, Mar 08, 2024Biden uses State of the Union address to appeal to skeptical voters, jumpstart campaign; Co-executive producers talk 2024 Oscars; TikTok fighting back against US ban by launching a campaign to usersTV-PG
- 01:10:08Thursday, Mar 07, 2024Garth Brooks dishes on grand opening of new bar in Nashville; Biden to deliver State of the Union address Thursday night; New Alabama IVF bill signed into lawTV-PG
- 01:07:03Wednesday, Mar 06, 2024John Cena talks new movie, 'Ricky Stanicky'; Nikki Haley to end presidential campaign: Sources; Chelsea Clinton talks new 'She Persisted' book about Opal LeeTV-PG
- 01:09:49Tuesday, Mar 05, 2024Dan Harris talks 10th anniversary of his book, '10% Happier'; Jason Kelce retires in emotional press conference; Cookie Monster shares his thoughts on ‘shrinkflation’TV-PG
- 01:10:03Monday, Mar 04, 2024TikTok star Reesa Teesa opens up on marriage gone awry; Trump in commanding position ahead of Super Tuesday; Caitlyn Clark smashes all-time NCAA scoring recordTV-PG
- 33:01Sunday, Mar 03, 2024Strongest winter storm of season slams Western states; Trump, Haley hit the South before Super Tuesday; Kamala Harris in Selma to mark 59th commemoration of Bloody SundayTV-PG
- 01:09:24Saturday, Mar 02, 2024‘Shogun’ cast talks new show bringing an ambitious tale to life; Texas wildfire becomes largest in state's history; Walgreens and CVS to offer abortion pill where legalTV-PG
- 01:06:09Friday, Mar 01, 2024Oprah leaves WeightWatchers board after revealing she uses weight loss drug; Biden and Trump visit border on the same day; Millions on alert as blizzard slams WestTV-PG
