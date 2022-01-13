18:50

Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022 Sister of pop star Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn Spears tells her story; Jamie Lynn Spears recalls the near death experience of her 8-year-old

18:25

Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022 Investigation continues into the death of rapper Young Dolph and other artists killed; Comedian Quinta Brunson talks about creating the new ABC sitcom ‘Abbott Elementary’

18:41

Monday, Jan 10, 2022 A look at star athletes who take a controversial stance on COVID-19; Remembering beloved ‘Full House’ actor, comedian Bob Saget

18:44

Friday, Jan 07, 2022 After a woman was found dead, authorities uncovered an elaborate web of lies surrounding James Addie, spun to conceal his biggest secret of all – he was living a double life.

18:52

Thursday, Jan 06, 2022 Lawmakers, America reflects on the 1 year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection; Family torn apart by the Jan. 6 insurrection takes steps to reconnect

18:28

Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022 ABC News’ David Muir sits down with 3 Capitol Officers who were attacked on Jan. 6; New ABC series ‘Women of the Movement’ shines a light on the mother of Emmett Till

18:47

Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022 Attention turns to Prince Andrew following the verdict delivered to Ghislaine Maxwell; For the past 5 years, feral hogs are overwhelming America’s Texas farmlands

18:48