S43E9Thursday, January 13, 2022
Leader of Oath Keepers militia group arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 riot; Broadway understudies are taking center stage due to omicron spread
NR | 01.13.22 | 18:41 | CC
18:50
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022Sister of pop star Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn Spears tells her story; Jamie Lynn Spears recalls the near death experience of her 8-year-oldNR
18:25
Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022Investigation continues into the death of rapper Young Dolph and other artists killed; Comedian Quinta Brunson talks about creating the new ABC sitcom ‘Abbott Elementary’NR
18:41
Monday, Jan 10, 2022A look at star athletes who take a controversial stance on COVID-19; Remembering beloved ‘Full House’ actor, comedian Bob SagetNR
18:44
Friday, Jan 07, 2022After a woman was found dead, authorities uncovered an elaborate web of lies surrounding James Addie, spun to conceal his biggest secret of all – he was living a double life.NR
18:52
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022Lawmakers, America reflects on the 1 year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection; Family torn apart by the Jan. 6 insurrection takes steps to reconnectNR
18:28
Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022ABC News’ David Muir sits down with 3 Capitol Officers who were attacked on Jan. 6; New ABC series ‘Women of the Movement’ shines a light on the mother of Emmett TillNR
18:47
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022Attention turns to Prince Andrew following the verdict delivered to Ghislaine Maxwell; For the past 5 years, feral hogs are overwhelming America’s Texas farmlandsNR
18:48
Monday, Jan 03, 2022Reflecting on the past 2 years of COVID-19 as omicron surges through the New Year; National Geographic’s ‘Trafficked’ explores world of cocaine trafficking in ColombiaNR