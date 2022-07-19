19:09

Monday, Jul 18, 2022 Uvalde school board forum addresses multiple systematic failures; Gabby Giffords’ resilience, recovery and activism is the subject of a new documentary

19:14

Thursday, Jul 14, 2022 A new look at the history of 'Victoria Secret'; Sting and Shaggy swoon Sinatra-style in new album

18:22

Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022 Pilots in training hope to ease pilot shortage and travel woes; Olympic champion Mo Farah reveals he was trafficked as a child

19:16

Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022 Jan. 6 committee hearing focuses on Trump’s refusal to accept election results; Rob Kearney, first openly gay Pro ‘Strongman,’ on personal challenges and victories

19:15

Monday, Jul 11, 2022 Uvalde families streets to demand answers, accountability; 'Real Housewives' start pleads guilty to fraud in telemarketing scam

19:11

Friday, Jul 08, 2022 New details on hunt for Kaitlin Armstrong; 'Brunch with Babs' sweeps social media with grandmotherly charm

19:01

Thursday, Jul 07, 2022 Brittney Griner pleads guilty in Russian court as pressure grows for her release; Actor Chris Hemsworth discusses playing ‘Thor’ in his latest Marvel movie

18:51

Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022 Jayland Walker’s sister speaks out following police shooting; Hayden Panettiere opens up about struggles with alcoholism, postpartum depression

18:41

Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022 More details emerge about suspect in Highland, Park Illinois Fourth of July shooting; Demaryius Thomas’ parents speak about former NFL’s player’s C.T.E. diagnosis

18:34

Monday, Jul 04, 2022 Jennifer Lopez focuses on boosting Latina small business owners through investment; Americans push back on how they return to work

18:52