S43E174Wed, Sep 7, 2022
Teacher shortages hamper start of school year across the country; The Osbournes bid adieu to America
NR | 09.07.22 | 19:00 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
19:04
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022David Muir’s exclusive interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; Inside the investigation into possible war crimes in BuchaNR
18:52
Friday, Sep 02, 2022Uvalde turns to new football season for comfort; Uvalde 1970 walkout members see history repeating itself; Uvalde honors state champions 50 years laterNR
18:58
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022Olympian Lolo Jones opens up about fertility journey; 'Katrina Babies' looks at long standing trauma among storm survivorsNR