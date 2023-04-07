S44E70Fri, Apr 7, 2023
VP Kamala Harris meets with ousted Tennessee lawmakers; Brooke Shields looks back on childhood roles through new lens; Leslie Odom Jr., Nicolette Robinson discuss their new children's book
NR | 04.07.23 | 19:01 | CC
18:33
Thursday, Apr 06, 2023Jeremy Renner discusses road to recovery after harrowing snowplow accident; Ellie Goulding on new album: 'Nobody was in the mood to write ballads'NR
19:13
Wednesday, Apr 05, 2023Trump deepfakes on social media prompt warnings of AI risks; 'It means a lot': Phillipa Soo on Asian representation in 'One True Loves'NR
18:13
Tuesday, Apr 04, 2023Trump becomes first president to be indicted on criminal charges; Jonathan Karl, Dan Abrams discuss Trump indictmentNR
19:19
Monday, Apr 03, 2023Along The Creek Part 1: School closing reopens concerns about nuclear contamination; Along The Creek Part 2: Lawmakers demand answers over radioactive waste in MissouriNR