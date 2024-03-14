S45E54Thu, Mar 14, 2024
Inside Saudi Arabia’s ambition to take over global sports; Linsey Davis shares her latest children's book
TV-PG | 03.14.24 | 19:01 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
- 18:35Wednesday, Mar 13, 2024Drake Bell reveals he was sex abuse victim in new doc; Christina Applegate, Jamie Lynn Sigler open up about MSTV-PG
- 19:01Tuesday, Mar 12, 2024Scott Peterson's new lawyers make first court date; Safety scrutiny for Boeing; Jenifer Lewis opens up about scary accident during Africa tripTV-PG
- 18:38Monday, Mar 11, 2024Royals under fire over questionable Mother's Day photo; Inside 'Abbott Elementary's' rise to the top TV classTV-PG
- 18:26Friday, Mar 08, 2024Gisele Bündchen opens up about new chapter; Who's going to win big at this year's Oscars?TV-PG
- 19:04Thursday, Mar 07, 2024Biden pushes agenda to a divided Congress in State of the Union; Caitlin Clark reflects on record-breaking college seasonTV-PG
- 18:35Wednesday, Mar 06, 2024'Rust' armorer guilty verdict; Oregon's drug decriminalization experiment, backfire or work in progress?; AJ McClean and Joey Fatone teaming up for new tourTV-PG
- 17:42Tuesday, Mar 05, 2024Trump, Biden win big in Super Tuesday primaries; Political experts discuss Super Tuesday resultsTV-PG
- 18:42Monday, Mar 04, 2024RuPaul opens up on decades of fame in new memoir; 'Ressa Tessa' talks about rocky marriageTV-PG
- 18:22Friday, Mar 01, 2024Ex-Real Housewife claims she worked in 'rotted workplace'; Murder victim gets to 'tell' her story as detectives crack caseTV-PG
Out of list