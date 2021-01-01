When Will The Oscars 2021 Nominations Be Announced?
Friday, Feb 12
How to Watch The Oscars Livestream
Friday, Feb 12
Oscars 2021 Shortlists in Nine Award Categories Announced
Tuesday, Feb 09
Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh to Produce the 93rd Oscars
Tuesday, Dec 08
Eminem's Oscars 2020 Performance of 'Lose Yourself'
Tuesday, Feb 11
Oscars 2020 Highlights: Best Moments from The Academy Awards
Monday, Feb 10
Watch Joaquin Phoenix's Oscar 2020 Speech for Best Actor
Monday, Feb 10
Parasite is Best Picture Oscars 2020 Winner: Watch Speech
Monday, Feb 10
Watch Renée Zellweger's Oscars 2020 Speech for Best Actress
Monday, Feb 10
Watch Brad Pitt's Oscars 2020 Speech for Best Supporting Actor
Monday, Feb 10
Watch Laura Dern's Oscar 2020 Speech for Best Supporting Actress
Monday, Feb 10
Oscar Winners 2020: See the Full List
Monday, Feb 10
TOY STORY 4 is the 2020 Oscar Winner for Animated Feature Film
Monday, Feb 10
"The Oscars Red Carpet Show" Sets the Stage for Another All-Star Night
Wednesday, Feb 05
Best Picture Oscar Nominations 2020
Monday, Jan 13
Actress in a Leading Role Oscar Nominations 2020
Monday, Jan 13
Actor in a Leading Role Oscar Nominations 2020
Monday, Jan 13
Actor in a Supporting Role Oscar Nominations 2020
Monday, Jan 13
Actress in a Supporting Role Oscar Nominations 2020
Monday, Jan 13
Animated Feature Film Oscar Nominations 2020
Monday, Jan 13